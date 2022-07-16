India Set to Achieve Milestone of 200 Crore Covid Vaccinations | Here's How It All Started & Story So Far

India is on the brink of administering 200 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. Before India’s new milestone is achieved in what is being called the “largest vaccine drive” by the central government, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted saying history was about to be created under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The countdown to two billion doses began earlier on Saturday as the health ministry data showed that India’s cumulative vaccination coverage had exceeded 199.71 crore jabs on the day.

Over 3.79 crore first doses have been administered in the age group of 12 to 14 years, and more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses provided to states and union territories, as per health ministry data available 10 am.

To mark 75 years of India’s independence under ‘Azadi ka amrit mahotsav’, on Friday, the Centre announced that the booster dose will be available for free for 75 days. Special vaccination camps, including door-to-door services, have been initiated for administering the booster dose to as many beneficiaries as possible in this time period.

Data shows more than 13.3 lakh precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 59 years till 10 pm on Friday. A majority of these were free under the special 75-day drive, which is aimed at boosting the uptake of precaution doses among eligible population.

Here’s all you need to know about India’s massive Covid-19 vaccination drive:

July 15, 2022: India initiated ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ to provide free precaution doses to all aged 18 and above at government vaccination centres

India initiated ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ to provide free precaution doses to all aged 18 and above at government vaccination centres March 16, 2022: Inoculation of children aged 12 to 14

Inoculation of children aged 12 to 14 January 10, 2022: India began administering precaution doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities

India began administering precaution doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities January 3, 2022: Covid vaccination for adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years commenced

Covid vaccination for adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years commenced October 21, 2021: India crossed landmark of vaccinating 100 crore individuals

India crossed landmark of vaccinating 100 crore individuals May 1, 2021: Vaccination drive was expanded by allowing everyone aged above 1

Vaccination drive was expanded by allowing everyone aged above 1 April 1, 2021: The Centre launched vaccination for all aged above 45

The Centre launched vaccination for all aged above 45 March 1, 2021: In the next phase, people aged over 60 and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbidities were inoculated

In the next phase, people aged over 60 and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbidities were inoculated February 2, 2021: Vaccination of frontline workers started

Vaccination of frontline workers started January 16, 2021: India’s phased vaccination drive began with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase (With PTI inputs)

