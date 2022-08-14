India Set to Celebrate Independence Day; PM Modi to Address Nation 9th Straight Time From Red Fort | Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will lead the Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the national capital. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary Address to the Nation for the ninth consecutive time.

For the first time, a home-grown howitzer gun, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), developed under the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, will fire during the ceremonial 21-gun salute. The gun is completely indigenous, designed and developed by DRDO.

In continuation to the initiative taken during the Republic Day 2022, the unsung heroes of the society, who are usually overlooked, have been invited as special guests for the Ceremony. These include anganwadi workers, street vendors, mudra scheme borrowers and mortuary workers.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct PM Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Indian Air Force is the coordinating service this year. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Wing Commander Kunal Khanna. The Air Force Contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard will be commanded by Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh, the Army contingent by Major Vikas Sangwan and the Naval contingent by Lt Commander Avinash Kumar. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP (East Delhi) Shri Achin Garg.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, PM Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Rajnath Singh, Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari. The GoC Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to unfurl the National Flag.

After being unfurled, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Air Force band, consisting of 20 men will play the National Anthem during unfurling of the National Flag and presenting of the ‘Rashritya Salute’. The Band will be conducted by Master Warrant Officer Raghuvir.

Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

As soon as the National Flag is unfurled by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue in Amrit Formation by two MI-17 1V Helicopters. Following the two Mi-17 in line astern formation will be two Dhruv helicopters from 111 Helicopter Unit, ‘The Snow Tigers’.

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the nation. At the conclusion of the speech of the Prime Minister, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem. 792 boy and girl NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country will take part in this festival of National Fervour.

