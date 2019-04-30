English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Set to Have Defence Cyber Agency From May to Fight Pakistani, Chinese Hackers
Headquartered in the capital, the Defence Cyber Agency will be headed by senior navy officer Rear Admiral Mohit Gupta.
New Delhi: India is all set to have Defence Cyber Agency (DCA) by May, in a bid to strengthen its capabilities to tackle threats from hackers, primarily from Pakistan and China. Headquartered in the capital, the DCA will be headed by senior navy officer Rear Admiral Mohit Gupta.
"We are working to raise the Defence Cyber Agency in May itself. The work has almost been completed. A new building has been hired in the national capital which will act as the headquarters of the formation," sources in the Defence Ministry were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
DCA is one of the three agencies along with the Special Forces and Space that was set up last year after clearance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Combined Commanders' Conference in Jodhpur.
The cyber agency will be launched next month but the setting up of the Space agency will take some time as the structure for it is still being discussed.
The cyber agency will be launched next month but the setting up of the Space agency will take some time as the structure for it is still being discussed.
