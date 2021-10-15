India Ships Vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Iran under 'Vaccine Maitri'

India has recently sent crores of Covid vaccine shots to four nations in its neighborhood under the “Vaccine Maitri" programme, it was announced on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has exported the Covid vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Iran and its “top priority" is the neighborhood countries. Each received 10 crore doses.

India resumed vaccines export in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 starting from October to fulfill its commitment of India towards World Health Organisation’s Covax programme in line with the motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world in one family). India is one of the largest contributors to the progamme aiming at equitable distribution of Covid vaccines from vaccine manufacturing nations contribute to other countries.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on Wednesday said that India will manufacture more than 28 crore shots of Covid vaccine in October as it pushes to ramp up supply.

