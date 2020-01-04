India Should Press for Immediate Arrest of Culprits Behind Nankana Sahib Gurdwara Attack: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condemned "the unwarranted and unprovoked attack" on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

A mob on Friday had attacked the shrine where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones. The group of locals was led by the family of a man who had allegedly abducted the daughter of an official of the gurdwara.

The incident was condemned by the Indian government, which sought security for the Sikhs in the country.

Expressing dismay and concern over the safety of Sikh pilgrims, Gandhi called upon the government to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure security for the pilgrims and adequate security for the shrine to prevent any future attacks.

"The government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits," she said in a statement.

Several leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have condemned the incident.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and termed the attack reprehensible, saying the only known antidote to bigotry is love, mutual respect and understanding.

"The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible and must be condemned unequivocally. Bigotry is a dangerous, age-old poison that knows no borders. Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote," he said in a tweet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.