India Showed Strength in Fighting Another Covid Wave With Caution: PM Modi at WEF’s Davos Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda via video conference and said India has showcased its strength by fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The upcoming G20 Summit will be very important because now we are looking at how the economy and supply chain will function post-Corona. In this period of coronavirus, India showcased its strength by providing free food to more than 80 crores of our citizens. I am sure in the times to come, India will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the world," Modi said.

Hailing the efforts by the scientists and healthcare professionals to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, “India is moving forward with great strength and vigor. We have recently completed the enormous task of administering 160 crore vaccine doses. I am sure in the times to come India will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the world."

The Prime Minister said that India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and the country has gifted the world a “bouquet of hope". “Our multi-lingual, cultural environment is not only our strength but the strength of the world. India offers a bouquet of hope to the world. It includes our trust in democracy; it includes our technology, our temperament and talent," he asserted.

“In this time, we have seen how India has followed the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines, vaccines to many countries," he said.

The virtual event, which started from today, will continue till January 21. It will be addressed by several Heads of State including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organizations, and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

