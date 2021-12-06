India and Russia on Monday signed an agreement for the procurement of AK-203 assault rifles and protocols on amending cooperation in the field of ‘Kalashnikov series small arms manufacturing’.

Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu inked the contract for procurement of over six lakh AK-203 assault rifles through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s Meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Modi is slated to meet Putin later today.

The defence minister took to Twitter to thank Russia for ‘strong support’. Singh wrote, “India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region.”

He further added that he was glad with the number of agreements/contracts/protocols being signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation.

According to official sources quoted by PTI, the Indian government had reportedly given its final approval to a nearly Rs 5,000 crore deal to manufacture AK 203 Kalashnikov rifles by an Indo-Russian joint venture at a manufacturing facility in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Modi cleared the deal on Wednesday, days after it was given a go-ahead by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the sources said.

Both Russia and India had given in-principle approval for the deal during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Moscow last year. The joint venture is also expected to explore the possibility of exporting the AK 203 Kalashnikov rifles. “The approval reflects the ever-increasing paradigm shift in defence acquisition from buy (global) to Make in India. The endeavour also reflects the deepening partnership between the two countries," a source was quoted saying by PTI.

The 7.62 X 39mm caliber AK-203 rifles will replace the INSAS rifles. AK-203 assault rifles, with an effective range of 300 meters, are lightweight, robust and easy to use and they are expected to enhance the combat potential of the troops. The project will be implemented by a special purpose joint venture called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL). It has been created with erstwhile OFB (now Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited and Munitions India Limited) of India and Russia’s Rosoboronexport (RoE) and Kalashnikov.

India and Russia are also set to renew for the next decade a framework for military-technical cooperation at the summit besides announcing a joint commission on technology and science. The two sides may also firm up a number of defence procurement proposals besides deliberating on the long-pending project for joint production of 200 twin-engine Kamov-226T light helicopters for Indian armed forces.

