India-Singapore Strategic Partnership Can Contribute to Prosperity in Post Covid-19 World: PM Modi
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)
The strategic partnership between India and Singapore can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.
He made these remarks while speaking with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
"Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM @leehsienloong, and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore," Modi tweeted.
