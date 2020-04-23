India-Singapore Strategic Partnership Can Contribute to Prosperity in Post Covid-19 World: PM Modi

The strategic partnership between India and Singapore can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

He made these remarks while speaking with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM @leehsienloong, and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore," Modi tweeted.

The India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world, he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365