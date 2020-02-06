Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » India
1-min read

India Slams Kashmir Reference in Pak-Malaysia Joint Statement

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India completely rejects the references made with respect to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India Slams Kashmir Reference in Pak-Malaysia Joint Statement
File photo of External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Pic: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: India on Thursday reacted sharply to the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a Pakistan-Malaysia joint statement, saying the Malaysian leadership should develop a better understanding of facts and acknowledge that Pakistan remains an epicentre of global terrorism.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India completely rejects the references made with respect to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.

"We once again call upon the Malaysian leadership to develop better understanding of the facts, including that Pakistan remains an epicentre of global terrorism, which continues to recruit, train, arm and finance cross-border terrorism against India," he said.

A joint statement issued by Malaysia and Pakistan at the end of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit recorded that the Pakistani premier had raised the issue of Kashmir during talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad. Khan had also thanked Mahathir bin Mohamad for "speaking up" on the Kashmir issue.

India-Malaysia ties have been hit in recent times following the remarks by Malaysia on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Kashmir issue.

In December, India had summoned the Charge d'Affairs of the Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over the Malaysian prime minister's "insensitive" comments criticising the new citizenship law.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram