India Smashes 1-Cr Ceiling Again to Set New Record: Clocks Nearly 1.09 Cr Jabs Till 6pm

Within four days after setting the one crore-plus record in vaccinations, India has set a new record again, notching up nearly 1.09 crore jabs till 6pm on August 31. The country earlier saw nearly 1,08,99,699 crore doses administered on August 27, which was the highest daily jabs figure so far, as per the CoWIN platform.

But on Tuesday, the figure already stood at 1,08,83,963 jabs by 6pm, and government officials estimate that the total figure by the end of the day could cross 1.3 crore vaccinations. A government official said: “New records will be made going ahead.”

With this, India has also reached the figure of 18 crore doses administered in the month of August, the highest-ever and a nearly 33% jump from July when 13.45 crore doses were given. As of August 31, India has also crossed the mark of 50 crore first doses and 15 crore second doses, with total vaccinations crossing 65 crore.

News18 had reported on August 30 that India is aiming at completing the first dose vaccination job for nearly all 94 crore adults by the end of October, and at least a dozen states and UTs could finish this job by the end of September itself.

Bihar led the vaccination chart on August 31, delivering its highest-ever figure of 15 lakh as of 6pm. The state has never crossed 10 lakh daily jabs earlier and lags at the last spot in the country in vaccination coverage so far.

Uttar Pradesh has again administered a high number of doses on August 31 — at over 12 lakh, while seven other states, including Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, are so far reporting 5 lakh-plus doses each. Nearly 77,000 vaccine centres are operational in the country on Tuesday, contributing to the high jab numbers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here