India Smashes Records: Highest Covid-19 Jabs Ever; To Touch 1 Crore-mark Tonight

In what is proving to be a ‘Super August’, India has achieved its highest daily vaccination figure of 93.08 lakh by 7 PM on August 27 and is set to hit the landmark of One Crore vaccinations for the first time by the end of the day. Uttar Pradesh did the highest 25 lakh-plus vaccinations today.

Congratulations to the citizens as India today administers historic 90 lakh #COVID19 vaccines until now - and still counting!ऐतिहासिक! देशभर में आज 90 लाख से अधिक टीके अब तक लगाए जा चुके है। pic.twitter.com/p5b91MuIMW — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 27, 2021

India’s tally is second highest in the world as China has reported administering 20.8 million vaccines on July 21.

August is now also the highest vaccination month for the country now with 15 crore doses given to date. This is higher than 13.45 crore doses given in July and 11.97 crore doses given in June. “We expect to end August administering a record 17 crore-plus doses. September could see 20 crore-plus doses administered,” a senior government official told News18, citing a stock of 4.05 crore unutilised doses lying with the states as of date.

The present week of August 21-27 is also the highest vaccination week so far with over 4.5 crore vaccine doses given to people. India had last achieved its highest weekly vaccination figure of 4.12 crore doses in the third week of June. In August, each week has seen over 3.5 crore doses being administered, indicating the uptick in vaccinations.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have seen the maximum vaccinations this month. While Uttar Pradesh has recorded almost 2.15 crore doses this month so far, Madhya Pradesh has administered 1.3 crore doses this month while Maharashtra has given nearly 1.1 crore doses in August till now. Both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have run special campaigns for vaccination on two days apiece this month, leading to high dose numbers.

Nearly 10 crore doses out of the 15 crore doses given this month have been administered to the 18-44 age group, showing that it is the young who are the engine of the vaccination drive. Nearly 11 crore out of the 15 crore doses given were first doses, which explains the government’s focus going ahead on the second dose to eligible people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here