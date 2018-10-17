India Sotheby’s International Realty – A Real Estate Advisory Firm For Prestige Properties

India Sotheby’s International Realty is part of the of US-based Sotheby’s International Realty, which operates a global network of over 22,000 affiliates with 960 offices across 72 countries, dealing in luxury real estate properties.Founded in 1976, the Sotheby’s International Realty® brand is a unique and distinctive network of brokerage agencies offering a wide selection of luxury homes, estates and properties for sale throughout the world. In 2017, the brand achieved record global sales volume worth USD 108 billion.Sotheby’s International Realty is part of Sotheby’s, a 274-year-old world renowned brand that is synonymous with luxury, serving the global clientele in acquisition and disposition of art and valued assets such as jewellery, wine, cars, watches as well as high end real estate.Our portfolio of luxury properties include listings across the country; from luxury farm houses, bungalows, villas, apartments and penthouses in India and overseas; India Sotheby's International Realty markets have only the most exclusive properties. We are your one stop solution to buy, sell or lease in any part of the world by bringing our local expertise and leveraging the nonpareil Sotheby’s global platform, with a specialized focus on luxury properties in New Delhi, National Capital Region, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Mumbai to name a few.India Sotheby’s International Realty has offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and is set to expand its presence to other prominent cities like Kolkata, Goa and Bengaluru in the coming months. We have also recently expanded our footprint to Colombo, Sri Lanka where our subsidiary office has been set up to market one of the most exclusive developments. Sri Lanka Sotheby’s International Realty has been established to bring the best of Sri Lanka realty to the global real estate market.To serve the burgeoning luxury real estate needs of the 30 Million Global Indian diasporas, we have exclusive India Desks in USA, CANADA, UK & the UAE. The India Desks have been instrumental in assisting large Indian diaspora residing abroad for their search of luxury residences in India, and in assisting Indians for their search of luxury real estate overseas. Once your property is listed with us, we provide an integrated 360-degree marketing experience through the expertise of our in-house marketing team consisting of seasoned luxury industry professionals.To represent a home of distinction requires highly-qualified real estate professionals with global reach and local expertise. The India Sotheby’s International team comprises of senior private bankers and experts from real estate, hospitality and luxury goods industries in India who have lived and worked in various parts of India and abroad, bringing a wealth of experience which has won the trust of an affluent and exclusive clientele. Our team of dedicated agents are amongst the most accomplished and knowledgeable real estate professionals in India. We have a strong belief in maintaining the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity in all dealings, ensuring that nothing supersedes the interest of our clients. Our sales associate’s unique skill sets and approach to luxury real estate, is hands-on in every aspect of the buying, leasing and selling process.