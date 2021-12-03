India, South Korea Hold Third Strategic Dialogue; Discuss Partnership in High Tech, Supply Chain Resilience

India and South Korea on Friday held the third Strategic Dialogue where the two sides discussed in-depth critical and high technologies, supply chain resistance, and ways to further enhance the Special Strategic Partnership.

At the invitation of Deputy National Security Adviser Shri Pankaj Saran, the Second Deputy Director of National Security, Mr. Kim Hyoung-zhin visited New Delhi for the Third India-Republic of Korea Strategic Dialogue between the National Security Council Secretariats of India and the ROK on December 3.

During his visit, the Second Deputy Director of National Security of ROK also called on the National Security Adviser Shri Ajit K. Doval, KC, and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen and deepen mutually beneficial strategic cooperation in areas of bilateral, regional, and global interest. Indigenisation, joint development, and joint production in the defense sector between India and ROK were emphasized upon.

The two sides identified areas of cooperation in Cyber Security and Information Technology, Maritime Security, and threats and challenges from terrorism, extremism, and radicalization. It was agreed to strengthen synergies between India’s “Act East Policy” and ROK’s “New Southern Policy”.

The Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP) and the Korean National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA) had co-hosted the first India-Korea 2+2 Dialogue at the Korea Diplomacy Center in Seoul. The first policy dialogue was designed to establish a practical network between Korea-India think tanks, promote Korea-India cooperation, and diversify this network in the future, and was conducted under the theme of “Reimagining India-Korea Relations in the Emerging Regional Order: Synergising the ‘Act East Policy’ and the ‘New Southern Policy.“

President Heungchong Kim KIEP had stressed the need for Korea-India relations to shift to broader relations such as academic exchanges and security. In response, South Korean Ambassador to India Jaebok Chang and Indian Ambassador to Republic of Korea Sripriya Ranganathan emphasized the importance of diversifying and deepening Korea-India relations.

