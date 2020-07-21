India, Spain Vow to Strengthen Economic Ties For Post-Covid Recovery

India and Spain on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral economic relations for post-COVID recovery and exchanged views on key global issues including counter-terrorism and multilateral cooperation at international fora.

The sixth Foreign Office consultations between India and Spain were held virtually with the Indian side led by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Spanish side by Cristina Gallach, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ibero-America and Caribbean.

Both sides exchanged views on COVID-19 response and in the context of post-COVID recovery priorities, they discussed their reforms and opportunities for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, the MEA said in a statement.

The two sides reviewed agreements under consideration and ways to strengthen economic, business, cultural, scientific, educational and people-level cooperation, it said.

They also agreed to take forward the bilateral agenda, including through exchanges between the two sides, the MEA said.

Both sides shared views on a number of regional and global issues of common interest, including multilateral cooperation at international fora and counter-terrorism, it said.

They welcomed the outcomes of the recent 15th India-EU Summit, the MEA said.