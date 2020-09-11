India Staring at 1 Lakh Coronavirus Cases a Day Mark and Other Highlights from Last 24 Hours

India moved dangerously close to the 1 lakh coronavirus a day mark, recording another high of 96,551 infections in the last 24 hours. The country’s Covid-19 caseload zoomed past 45 lakh while the death toll climbed to 76,271, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate dropped to 1.67 percent, while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 percent.

The country had recorded over 95,000 cases on Wednesday and Thursday. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

Highlights from India’s Covid-19 data in the last 24 hours:

- India has conducted 1 crore tests in the first 10 days of September. Total tests 5.4 crore

- India's cases per million population catching up with the world average (3,300 vs 3,634)

- India reports a high of 96,500 new cases with 1,200 new deaths, total cases cross 45 lakh

- Of the 1,200 deaths, around 500 were from Maharashtra alone

- Maharashtra is likely to cross 1 million total cases today with 23,400 new cases. Recovery rate in Maharashtra crossed 70%

- Active cases in Karnataka crossed the 1 lakh mark

- Punjab now has the highest mortality rate in India at 3%, compared to 2.9% in Gujarat and Maharashtra

- Delhi reports a high of 4,300 new cases. Active cases in Delhi cross 25,000

- Cases surge in Puducherry. Twelve more deaths, 504 fresh cases reported.

- At least 20 people, including two infants, test positive for coronavirus in Mizoram. State's COVID-19 caseload at 1,353.

- Twenty four doctors working in hospitals run by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) test positive in the last three day.

- Rajasthan records seven more fatalities, taking the COVID19 death toll in the state to 1,199.

- Thane alone reports 1,856 new Covid-19 positive cases. Tally reaches 1,40,24.

- Odisha reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 3,996 more people test positive for the infection

- Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rises to 58,079 on Friday as 1,182 more people tested positive. State reports five fresh fatalities.

- Arunachal Pradesh records 127 fresh cases. Fourteen security personnel test positive. COVID-19 caseload rises to 5,672 in state.

- Telangana clocks 2,426 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 related deaths, taking the aggregate to 1.52 lakh in the state.

- Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounts for the most number of cases with 338, followed by Rangareddy 216, Medchal Malkajgiri 172 and Nalgonda 164 districts.

- Assam reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 414. State's tally climbs to 1,35,805 with 2,739 fresh cases.