India Starts 'Precaution' Vaccine Doses from Tomorrow: Who is Eligible, Gap Between Doses & Registration Details

India recently announced “precaution doses" of Covid-19 vaccines for those who are above the age of 60 with comorbidities. The booster shots will be given even as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pushes the country’s Covid figures higher.

While appointment registration for the precaution doses began on Saturday, health officials said eligible people could also do a walk-in and get themselves registered. But who is eligible for the precaution dose, and what is the full proceedure for getting the booster jab? News18 explains.

Who Are Eligible?

Only healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people over the age of 60 with comorbidities are eligible to register for the ‘precaution’ dose. Only if you have certain co-morbidities will you be eligible for the ‘precaution’ shot.

What is the necessary time interval between the second and third doses?

Individuals will be eligible for the third dose after a 9-month wait, or 39 weeks from the date of the second dose.

No Mixing of Shots

The precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same as previously administered doses. The government has stated that no vaccines will be mixed at this time. As a result, if you have already received two doses of Covishield, you will also receive Covishield for your precaution dose. The same is true for Covaxin.

What Are the Comorbidities

Co-morbidities include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, kidney disease, stem cell transplant recipients, cirrhosis, cancer, sickle cell disease, and other conditions.

How can one register for a precautionary dose?

• All senior citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to get the precaution dose using their current Co-WIN account.

• Beneficiaries can register in advance, on-site, or through the Co-WIN Facilitated Cohort Registration procedure.

• Eligibility will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system.

• Verification will be done preferably using Aadhaar.

Apart from Aadhaar, other IDs approved by the MoHFW are:

1. EPIC

2. Passport

3. Driving license

4. PAN Card

5. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

6. Pension Document with Photograph

• When the precautionary dose is due, the Co-WIN system will send SMS to such recipients to remind them to take it.

• Registration and appointment services are available in both online and onsite formats.

• All Vaccination will be recorded in real-time through the Co-WIN Vaccinator Module on the same day.

Why is it necessary to get a booster shot?

Booster shots offer enhanced protection against COVID-19.

The first two doses are still effective in preventing the development of severe disease, but they may become less effective over time, especially in senior citizens and those with comorbid conditions.

New variants, on the other hand, may increase the risk of reinfection. As a result, these booster shots will be critical in maintaining immune protection by increasing antibodies that are beneficial in preventing serious complications.

