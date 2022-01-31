India Strengthened Standing in Rapidly Evolving Global Environment, Says President Kovind

India has strengthened its standing in the rapidly evolving global environment through improvement in diplomatic relations, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday. In his address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Kovind also talked about the instability and volatility in Afghanistan and how India airlifted a number of its citizens and many Afghan Hindu and Sikh people from Kabul following the developments.

The President said India is helping Afghanistan by delivering medical supplies and foodgrain from a humanitarian point of view. “India has strengthened its standing in the rapidly evolving global environment through improvement in diplomatic relations. India chaired the United Nations Security Council in August 2021 and took several path-breaking decisions," he said. “Under the presidency of India, for the first time, the Security Council held a comprehensive debate on the issue of maritime security. The Security Council, for the first time, adopted a Presidential Statement on this subject, and did so unanimously," he added.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, Kovind particularly mentioned India’s evacuation mission christened “Operation Devi Shakti". “We have witnessed instability and volatility in our neighbouring country, Afghanistan. In spite of the prevailing situation, true to the spirit of humanity, India launched Operation Devi Shakti," he said.

“Despite the challenging conditions, we successfully airlifted a number of our citizens and many Afghan Hindu and Sikh minorities from Kabul. We also brought back two ‘swaroops’ of the Holy Guru Granth Sahib safely amidst difficult situations," Kovind said. Following the Taliban’s capture of power, India evacuated a total of 448 Indians and 206 Afghans from Afghanistan as part of the evacuation mission. “From the humanitarian point of view, India is helping Afghanistan by delivering medical supplies and foodgrains," Kovind said.

