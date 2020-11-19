News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

India Strengthens Its Resolve of Toilet for All on World Toilet Day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

The prime minister tweeted, "On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of #Toilet4All. The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti." .

India has seen an "unparalleled achievement" of providing hygienic toilets to crores of people in the last few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday on the occasion of World Toilet Day. World Toilet Day is observed globally to raise awareness about making safe sanitation accessible to all.

Building toilets as part of his government's 'Swachh Bharat' programme has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to women, Modi said.

The prime minister tweeted, "On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of #Toilet4All. The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti." .

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...