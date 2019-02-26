Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: IAF Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 kg Laser-guided Bombs

Read More

India Strikes Pakistan LIVE Updates: Pakistan on Tuesday alleged that Indian Air Force jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) from Muzaffarabad sector in PoK. Top government sources said that there are over 200 casualties from IAF strike. It has been learnt that the decision to strike back Pakistan was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himselfWhile officials in the air force refused to comment, saying that they have nothing to reply as it was "Pakistan's version", sources told CNN-News18 that the force was targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hideout in Balakot sector with laser-guided bombs.