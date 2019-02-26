LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: IAF Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 kg Laser-guided Bombs

News18.com | February 26, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
Event Highlights

India Strikes Pakistan LIVE Updates: Pakistan on Tuesday alleged that Indian Air Force jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) from Muzaffarabad sector in PoK. Top government sources said that there are over 200 casualties from IAF strike. It has been learnt that the decision to strike back Pakistan was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself

While officials in the air force refused to comment, saying that they have nothing to reply as it was "Pakistan's version", sources told CNN-News18 that the force was targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hideout in Balakot sector with laser-guided bombs.
Feb 26, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

Here's a video that the local residents in Pakistan shot while India air force was carrying out strikes, in which terror launch pads and JeM control rooms were destroyed.

Feb 26, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance minister Arun Jaitley over the strikes. India is said to have gone beyond the borders, deep into Pakistan as Balakot is located inside.

Feb 26, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

Minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a tweet also appreciated PM Modi over the strikes. However, there has been no official word from the government till now.

Feb 26, 2019 9:32 am (IST)

According to news agency ANI, terror launch pads across LoC in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad have completely been destroyed in IAF air strikes. JeM control rooms also destroyed, it says.

Feb 26, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

Pakistan Summons Emergency Meeting After India Strikes Back | According to a report in Karachi-based newspaper Dawn, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has summoned emergency meeting to review the situation after Indian air force intruded Pakistan airspace.

Feb 26, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

If the strikes are confirmed, this will be the first time India's Air Force has crossed into Pakistan since 1971. It follows a suicide bombing attack on an Indian security convoy in Pulwama on 14 February. The attack was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and prompted a spike in tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

Feb 26, 2019 9:23 am (IST)

IAF sources are telling News18 that drones were also a part of the operation. Shelling across the Line of Control in Kashmir has frequently occurred over the last few years, while tensions between India and Pakistan have been simmering, but airspace violations are rare.

Feb 26, 2019 9:19 am (IST)

All border forces have been put on high alert as Indian military aircraft strikes Pakistan. The attack comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. 

Feb 26, 2019 9:17 am (IST)

Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces has posted pictures saying that "payload hastily fell while Indian aircrafts were escaping".

Feb 26, 2019 9:15 am (IST)

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has called the strike "self-defence" as Pakistan is "our own territory".

Feb 26, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

Sources tell CNN-News18 that PM Modi has been briefed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. NSA has informed the prime minister about facts about operation and assessment. 

Feb 26, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

Reacting to the strikes, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed delight and said that "if true, this was not a small strike". However, he said that he would wait for official word.

Feb 26, 2019 9:06 am (IST)

Houses of Separatist Leaders Also Raided | Meanwhile, a team of NIA has raided the house of separatist leaders Yasin Malik, Nayeem Khan and Zafar Bhat in Srinagar early morning. 

Feb 26, 2019 9:01 am (IST)

The decision to strike back Pakistan was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself in the aftermath of what happened in Pulwama, say sources.

Feb 26, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

India's defence ministry said it had no information about Pakistan's claims. Shelling across Line of Control has frequently occurred over the last few years, while tensions between the neighbours have been simmering, but airspace violations are rare. In 2016, following another large attack on Indian security forces in Kashmir, New Delhi said its troops crossed the LoC and carried out a "surgical strike" on suspected militant camps across the border in Pakistan Kashmir. Islamabad denied anything serious occurred.

Feb 26, 2019 8:58 am (IST)

Top government sources have told CNN-News18 that there are nearly 200-300 casualties from IAF strike. The attack took place in Balakot, a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, is about 50 km (31 miles) from the Line of Control (LoC), which acts as a de facto border between the two countries that have fought three wars since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Feb 26, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

Ghafoor said "facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force", the Indian aircraft "released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage."

Feb 26, 2019 8:52 am (IST)

The confrontation follows escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals since the Feb 14 suicide bombing in Kashmir, when 40 Indian paramilitary police were killed by a Pakistani-based militant group. New Delhi blamed Islamabad, which denies having a role in the attack. "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector," Pakistani military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter early on Tuesday, referring to an area in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir.

Feb 26, 2019 8:52 am (IST)

Pakistan's military said on Tuesday that Indian military aircraft crossed into its territory in PoK region and "released a payload" after Pakistan scrambled its own jets, but there was no casualties or damage.

File picture of an Indian Air Force (IAF) MIG 29 releasing bombs during Vayu Shakti 2019 (Image only for Representation)

News agency ANI also quoted IAF sources as saying that the "attack" took place at 3:30 am when 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets "struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it with 1,000 kg bombs.

The comment has come days after the Pulwama attack, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident had escalated tensions between the two neighbours, with New Delhi vowing to take stern action against Islamabad.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor had tweeted saying that a "payload was released in haste, which fell near Balakot". However, no casualties or damage was reported, he added.





According to ANI, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had visited Pakistani troops deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and instructed them to "be ready to face any eventuality," on Friday.

Bajwa had also visited the Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps on Monday, where he was updated on the operational situation and state of readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), LoC and Working Boundary (WB).

He met with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at the Air Headquarters in Rawalpindi where the two chiefs "deliberated on operational environment including threat and response" and "expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and synergy," according to Ghafoor.


