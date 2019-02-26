Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: IAF Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 kg Laser-guided Bombs

News agency ANI
also quoted IAF sources as saying that the "attack" took place at 3:30 am when 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets "struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it with 1,000 kg bombs.
The comment has come days after the Pulwama attack
, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident had escalated tensions between the two neighbours, with New Delhi vowing to take stern action against Islamabad.
Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor had tweeted saying that a "payload was released in haste, which fell near Balakot". However, no casualties or damage was reported, he added.
According to ANI
, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had visited Pakistani troops deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and instructed them to "be ready to face any eventuality," on Friday.
Bajwa had also visited the Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps on Monday, where he was updated on the operational situation and state of readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), LoC and Working Boundary (WB).
He met with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at the Air Headquarters in Rawalpindi where the two chiefs "deliberated on operational environment including threat and response" and "expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and synergy," according to Ghafoor.