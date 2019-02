Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: IAF Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 kg Laser-guided Bombs

Pakistan's military said on Tuesday that Indian military aircraft crossed into its territory in PoK region and "released a payload" after Pakistan scrambled its own jets, but there was no casualties or damage.

The confrontation follows escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals since the Feb 14 suicide bombing in Kashmir, when 40 Indian paramilitary police were killed by a Pakistani-based militant group. New Delhi blamed Islamabad, which denies having a role in the attack. "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector," Pakistani military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter early on Tuesday, referring to an area in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir.

Ghafoor said "facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force", the Indian aircraft "released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage."

Top government sources have told CNN-News18 that there are nearly 200-300 casualties from IAF strike. The attack took place in Balakot, a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, is about 50 km (31 miles) from the Line of Control (LoC), which acts as a de facto border between the two countries that have fought three wars since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

India's defence ministry said it had no information about Pakistan's claims. Shelling across Line of Control has frequently occurred over the last few years, while tensions between the neighbours have been simmering, but airspace violations are rare. In 2016, following another large attack on Indian security forces in Kashmir, New Delhi said its troops crossed the LoC and carried out a "surgical strike" on suspected militant camps across the border in Pakistan Kashmir. Islamabad denied anything serious occurred.

The decision to strike back Pakistan was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself in the aftermath of what happened in Pulwama, say sources.

Houses of Separatist Leaders Also Raided | Meanwhile, a team of NIA has raided the house of separatist leaders Yasin Malik, Nayeem Khan and Zafar Bhat in Srinagar early morning.

Wow, if this is true this was not a small strike by any stretch of imagination but will wait for official word, should any be forthcoming. https://t.co/bOFt7SXl43

Reacting to the strikes, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed delight and said that "if true, this was not a small strike". However, he said that he would wait for official word.

Sources tell CNN-News18 that PM Modi has been briefed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. NSA has informed the prime minister about facts about operation and assessment.

We are bombing our own territory temporarily called PoK. So no international law broken but it is in self defence

All border forces have been put on high alert as Indian military aircraft strikes Pakistan. The attack comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

IAF sources are telling News18 that drones were also a part of the operation. Shelling across the Line of Control in Kashmir has frequently occurred over the last few years, while tensions between India and Pakistan have been simmering, but airspace violations are rare.

If the strikes are confirmed, this will be the first time India's Air Force has crossed into Pakistan since 1971. It follows a suicide bombing attack on an Indian security convoy in Pulwama on 14 February. The attack was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and prompted a spike in tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

According to news agency ANI, terror launch pads across LoC in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad have completely been destroyed in IAF air strikes. JeM control rooms also destroyed, it says.

Minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a tweet also appreciated PM Modi over the strikes. However, there has been no official word from the government till now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance minister Arun Jaitley over the strikes. India is said to have gone beyond the borders, deep into Pakistan as Balakot is located inside.

Video made by locals in Fort Abbas border area near Bahawalpur purport to show flights by Pak Air Force jet fighters in response to reports of flights by Indian jets pic.twitter.com/ix3QZLQnOs

Here's a video that the local residents in Pakistan shot while India air force was carrying out strikes, in which terror launch pads and JeM control rooms were destroyed.

India Strikes Pakistan LIVE Updates: Pakistan on Tuesday alleged that Indian Air Force jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) from Muzaffarabad sector in PoK. Top government sources said that there are over 200 casualties from IAF strike. It has been learnt that the decision to strike back Pakistan was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself

Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

COAS visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps. Commander Rawalpindi Corps updated COAS on operational situation & state of readiness along Line of Actual Contact (LAC), Line of Control and Working Boundary (WB). COAS expressed satisfaction on the state of preparations & readiness. pic.twitter.com/OjOl0j9q4R — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

News agency ANI also quoted IAF sources as saying that the "attack" took place at 3:30 am when 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets "struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it with 1,000 kg bombs.