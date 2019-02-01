English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Strongly Takes up Issue of UK Allowing Pakistan's Conference on J&K in London
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India was expecting the British government to address its concerns on the issue, adding the conference is "very clearly" intended to undermine unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
New Delhi: India Thursday said it has "very strongly" taken up with the UK the issue of a conference on Kashmir being allowed to be hosted in London which is scheduled to be addressed by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India was expecting the British government to address its concerns on the issue, adding the conference is "very clearly" intended to undermine unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.
It is learnt that the conference will be held inside the British Parliament complex on February 4.
"We have taken it up with the UK very strongly. We hope that they will understand our objections to the proposed conference and take appropriate action," Kumar said replying to a question on the issue during a media briefing.
He said the UK was aware about India's sensitivities in the matter.
"As a friendly country and as a strategic partner, we hope that the government of United Kingdom will address our concerns which we have explained to them on the proposed conference," he said.
The spokesperson said the event reflected Pakistan's "duplicity" in its relations with India.
"There is no doubt that it (the conference) exposes Pakistan's duplicity when they talk about peace (with India) on one hand and at the same time working with forces which are fomenting anti-India sentiments," Kumar said.
Diplomatic sources indicated that there was a possibility that Britain may not have any official engagement with Qureshi during the trip.
