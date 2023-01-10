CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Successfully Carries Out Test Launch of Prithvi-II Missile

PTI

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 23:27 IST

New Delhi, India

The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with high accuracy.(Image: Twitter)

"A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha," the defence ministry sai

India successfully carried out a test launch of tactical ballistic missile Prithvi-II from a test range off the Odisha coast on Tuesday.

The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with “high accuracy".

“A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha," it said.

“A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the “user training launch" successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kilometres.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
