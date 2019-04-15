SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India Successfully Test Fires 1,000-km Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile Nirbhay off Odisha Coast

The 1,000-km range missile was fired for a shorter range from a launch pad from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district.

IANS

Updated:April 15, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Successfully Test Fires 1,000-km Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile Nirbhay off Odisha Coast
Image for representation.
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: India successfully test fired a sub-sonic cruise missile Nirbhay off the Odisha coast on Monday.

The 1,000-km range missile was fired for a shorter range from a launch pad from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district, said informed sources.

Indigenously developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), the Nirbhay missile can carry warheads of up to 300 kg, the sources added.

It can travel with a turbofan or turbojet engine and is guided by a highly advanced inertial navigation system.

The last successful test launch of the missile took place in November 2017.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram