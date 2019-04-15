English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Successfully Test Fires 1,000-km Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile Nirbhay off Odisha Coast
The 1,000-km range missile was fired for a shorter range from a launch pad from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district.
Bhubaneswar: India successfully test fired a sub-sonic cruise missile Nirbhay off the Odisha coast on Monday.
The 1,000-km range missile was fired for a shorter range from a launch pad from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district, said informed sources.
Indigenously developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), the Nirbhay missile can carry warheads of up to 300 kg, the sources added.
It can travel with a turbofan or turbojet engine and is guided by a highly advanced inertial navigation system.
The last successful test launch of the missile took place in November 2017.
