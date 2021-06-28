India Successfully Test-Fires 2000-km Range Agni-Prime Missile Off Odisha Coast

India on Monday successfully carried out the test-firing of a new missile of the Agni series known as Agni-Prime, off the Odisha coast.

The missile was test-fired at 10.55 am on Monday. In a statement, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said that the “canisterised" Agni-Prime, which is made up of composite material, is capable of carrying nuclear weapons and has a range between 1,000 and 2,000 km.

Agni-Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. The new nuclear-capable missile is fully made up of composite material and it was a textbook launch, said Government Sources.

Congratulations to @DRDO_India for the maiden successful flight test of Agni P, advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. I compliment the efforts of the team behind this mission.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 28, 2021

The surface to a surface missile can carry a payload of around 1,000 kg or a nuclear warhead. The double stage missile is lighter and much sleeker than its predecessor Agni-1.

Under the Make in India initiative, today Indian scientists are engaged in manufacturing their own missiles in their own country without relying on foreign countries. Many of these missiles are wanted in the world market today. Many countries of the world now want to buy Indian missiles. Most of the missiles are made of indigenous knowledge and skills.

