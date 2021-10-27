India Successfully Test-fires Agni-5 Ballistic Missile With 5,000-km Range off Odisha Coast

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired a surface to a surface ballistic missile, Agni-5, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast. It was test-fired at 7.50 pm.

The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets upto a 5,000-km range with a very high degree of accuracy.

The successful launch aligns with India’s policy to have a “credible minimum deterrence” that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’.

India had in June this year successfully test-fired a completely new missile in its ambitious Agni series off the Odisha coast. The test of the high-tech nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Agni Prime, was carried out from the launching complex IV of Abdul Kalam Island.

“Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. The missile has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," a statement issued by the DRDO had stated at the time. Agni P was the most advanced missile in the Agni series, which was developed with the cutting-edge technologies used in 4000-km range Agni-IV and 5000-km Agni-V missiles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.