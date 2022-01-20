India Successfully Test-Fires Supersonic BrahMos Missile Off Odisha Coast

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, with increased indigenous content and improved performance, was successfully test-fired from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha at 10:30 am on Thursday.

The launch was conducted by Brahmos Aerospace in close coordination with the teams of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In this textbook flight, the missile followed the predicted trajectory meeting all mission objectives.

The flight test is a major milestone in the way forward for the BrahMos programme. The highly manoeuvrable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met.

The missile was equipped with advanced indigenous technologies and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance. The missile with the modified control system has been fine-tuned to achieve an enhanced capability.

This flight test was monitored by all the sensors of the range instrumentation including telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems deployed across the eastern coast and the downrange ships.

Teams from DRDO and NPOM, Russia participated in the test. BrahMos Aerospace, the joint venture between DRDO and NPOM, Russia, has been continuously upgrading the powerful, highly versatile BrahMos to increase its effectiveness and lethality against sea and land targets. BrahMos is the potent missile weapon system already inducted into the Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the Brahmos, DRDO teams and industry for the successful flight test.

