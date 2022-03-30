CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

India Successfully Test-fires Two More Surface-to-Air Missiles off Odisha Coast

On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired off the Odisha coast. (File pic: DRDO Twitter)

The fresh round of test comes after two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch at Chandipur near Balasore on Sunday

India on Wednesday flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

The MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur near Balasore before noon, they said.

The tests were successful, the sources said. On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the ITR.

The district administration of Balasore shifted people residing nearby to a camp ahead of the test.

first published:March 30, 2022, 15:17 IST