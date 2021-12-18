CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Successfully Tests Nuclear-capable Ballistic Missile 'Agni P'

Nuclear-capable ballistic missile. (Representative Image)

The second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system.

India on Saturday successfully tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said. The 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, it said.

"Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," the DRDO said in a statement. This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, it added.

December 18, 2021, 14:51 IST