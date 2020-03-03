India Summons Iranian Envoy over Foreign Minister's Comments on Delhi Violence
Official sources said that the Iranian envoy was conveyed that Zarif commented on a matter which is purely internal to India.
File image of Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni.
New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with him over the comments made by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif over the violence that ensued in Delhi recently.
In a tweet on Monday, Zarif said," Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims."
"The Iranian Ambassador in Delhi was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by the country's foreign minister on the matter which is internal to India," a source said.
