India Summons Iranian Envoy over Foreign Minister's Comments on Delhi Violence

Official sources said that the Iranian envoy was conveyed that Zarif commented on a matter which is purely internal to India.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2020, 12:58 PM IST
File image of Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni.

New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with him over the comments made by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif over the violence that ensued in Delhi recently.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif said," Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims."

"The Iranian Ambassador in Delhi was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by the country's foreign minister on the matter which is internal to India," a source said.

