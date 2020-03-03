India Summons Iranian Envoy over Foreign Minister's Comments on Delhi Violence

New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with him over the comments made by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif over the violence that ensued in Delhi recently.

Official sources said that the Iranian envoy was conveyed that Zarif commented on a matter which is purely internal to India.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif said," Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims."

"The Iranian Ambassador in Delhi was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by the country's foreign minister on the matter which is internal to India," a source said.

