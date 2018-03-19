GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India Summons Pak DHC, Lodges Strong Protest Against Killing of 5 Civilians in Ceasefire Violations

Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah was also told that such heinous acts are against established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct, the External Affairs Ministry said.

Bijaya Das |

Updated:March 19, 2018, 7:44 PM IST
Eleven-year-old Nasreen Kouser, who was injured in the cross-border shelling in Mendhar sector along the LoC, is being shifted to Government Medical College hospital in Jammu on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India Monday summoned the Pakistan deputy high commissioner in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest against the killing of five civilians in "unprovoked firing" by Pakistani forces, terming the incident "highly deplorable".

Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah was also told that such heinous acts are against established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct, the External Affairs Ministry said.

"It was conveyed that the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, who are located two kilometers away from the forward line of defences, by Pakistan forces using high caliber weapons, is highly deplorable and is condemned in the strongest terms," the ministry said.

Shah was summoned to the South Block and a strong protest was lodged at the loss of lives of five innocent Indian civilians (a couple and their three children) and grievous injuries to two other minor children in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on 18 March 2018 in Bhimber Gali Sector across the LoC in Jammu & Kashmir, the ministry added.

