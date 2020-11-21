India Summons Pak High Commission Official as Terror Attack Plan of Slain Jaish Militants Comes to Light

India on Saturday summoned a Pakistan High Commission official and lodged “strong protest” over a purported terror plot by four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who were killed in an encounter in J&K’s Nagrota on Thursday. Wireless sets, clothes and medicines recovered from the bodies of the terrorists show markings of Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, sources told News18.

“India conveyed strong concern to Pakistan over terror attack planned by JeM in J-K. Strong protest lodged demanding Pakistan stops supporting terrorists operating from their territory. The government of India is firm and resolute in taking all the necessary measures to safeguard national security,” news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen were injured in the gunbattle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after a truck carrying the group of freshly infiltrated militants was intercepted by security forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on Friday with the top security brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as it emerged that the Jaish terrorists were planning a big terror operation on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Giving details of the encounter, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar had told a press conference that during checking a truck was stopped at Ban toll plaza in Nagrota area at 5 am on Thursday but the driver fled leaving behind the vehicle. CRPF and police personnel moved to search the vehicle and came under fire of the terrorists hiding in the truck. They retaliated resulting in an encounter. Other forces also joined resulting in a fierce gunbattle in which terrorists fired grenades and arms, he said.

In the three-hour-long gun battle, four terrorists were killed and two policemen were injured, he said, adding the policemen were out of danger. A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material was recovered including 11 AK rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades and 6 UBGL grenades, he said.