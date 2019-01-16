English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Summons Pak High Commission Official Over Killing of Civilian Killing in Ceasefire Violation
The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned an official of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the death of an "innocent civilian in unprovoked ceasefire violation" by Pakistani forces on January 11 in Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Ministry of External Affairs said India also protested Pakistan's continued support to infiltration of terrorists into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces.
"Pakistan High Commission official was summoned today and a strong protest was lodged at the death of an innocent civilian in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on 11 January 2019 in Sunderbani Sector," the MEA said.
It further said, "Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary."
A civilian was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces on January 11.
The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border, according to official figures.
The Ministry of External Affairs said India also protested Pakistan's continued support to infiltration of terrorists into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces.
"Pakistan High Commission official was summoned today and a strong protest was lodged at the death of an innocent civilian in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on 11 January 2019 in Sunderbani Sector," the MEA said.
It further said, "Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary."
A civilian was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces on January 11.
The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border, according to official figures.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline, Karan Johar Have a Blast at Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash
- This Mahindra Thar Wanderlust Customized SUV Belongs to the Royal Family of Udaipur - Watch Video
- WhatsApp Gets Dedicated Button for Group Conference Calls
- Volkswagen to Object to Certain Recommendations of NGT-Formed Panel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results