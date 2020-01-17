Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

India Summons Pakistani Official over Abduction of Girls from Minority Hindu Community in Sindh

Two minor girls, Shanti Meghwad and Sarmi Meghwad, belonging to the minority Hindu community were reportedly abducted from a village in Sindh province on January 14.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India Summons Pakistani Official over Abduction of Girls from Minority Hindu Community in Sindh
Representative Image.

New Delhi: India on Friday summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission here and lodged a strong protest over recent cases of abduction of minor girls belonging to minority Hindu community in that country, official sources said.

As per reports, two minor girls, Shanti Meghwad and Sarmi Meghwad belonging to the minority Hindu community were abducted from a village in Sindh province on January 14.

"Pakistan has been conveyed the grave concerns as expressed amongst various quarters of the Indian civil society at such a shocking and deplorable incident involving minor girls from the minority Hindu community there. The incidents have been strongly condemned, and India has asked for immediate and safe return of these girls to their families," said a source.

These girls belonged to Umar Village in Sindh, according to reports.

In another incident, a minor girl, Mehak, also belonging to the minority Hindu community, was abducted from the Jacobabad district of Sindh province in Pakistan on January 15, according to reports.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram