1-min read

India Summons Pakistan High Commission Official, Lodges Protest against Hindu Girl's Abduction from Her Wedding

India has asked the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and take urgent action for protecting and promoting the security, safety and welfare of its citizens including the minority Hindu community.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
India Summons Pakistan High Commission Official, Lodges Protest against Hindu Girl's Abduction from Her Wedding
Representative Image.

New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission and issued a strong demarche over the abduction of a Hindu girl from her wedding in Sindh province, official sources said.

India also asked the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and take urgent action for protecting and promoting the security, safety and welfare of its citizens including the minority Hindu community.

It asked Pakistan to take immediate measures to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of such despicable and heinous acts to justice.

"India summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission and made a strong demarche against abduction of a girl from Hindu minority from her marriage ceremony on January 25, with the help of local police in Hala city of Sindh province," an official source said.

India also issued a demarche regarding the desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Tharparkar, Sindh province, on January 26.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

