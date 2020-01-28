India Summons Pakistan High Commission Official, Lodges Protest against Hindu Girl's Abduction from Her Wedding
India has asked the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and take urgent action for protecting and promoting the security, safety and welfare of its citizens including the minority Hindu community.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission and issued a strong demarche over the abduction of a Hindu girl from her wedding in Sindh province, official sources said.
India also asked the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and take urgent action for protecting and promoting the security, safety and welfare of its citizens including the minority Hindu community.
It asked Pakistan to take immediate measures to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of such despicable and heinous acts to justice.
"India summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission and made a strong demarche against abduction of a girl from Hindu minority from her marriage ceremony on January 25, with the help of local police in Hala city of Sindh province," an official source said.
India also issued a demarche regarding the desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Tharparkar, Sindh province, on January 26.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Too Low, Mountain Ahead: Flying Into Fog, Kobe Bryant’s Pilot Had a Decision to Make
- On Data Privacy Day, Know How Facial Recognition in India is Only Going to Get Worse
- Shah Rukh Khan's Advice to Raj & DK on Their Upcoming Film Together
- Jackie Shroff Has Won the 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' Meme. Y'all Can Go Home
- Want Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web Also? Here's How to Enable it on Chrome, Firefox And Opera