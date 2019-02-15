English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Summons Pakistan High Commissioner, Urges P5 Envoys to Isolate Country Over Pulwama Attack
Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan high commissioner to India, was summoned by foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, who issued a very strong demarche in connection with Thursday's terrorist attack.
Soldiers examine the debris after the Pulwama attack. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: India lodged a strong protest against Pakistan on Friday in connection with the Pulwama terror attack and said that it would reach out to diplomatic channels to ensure Pakistan's complete isolation internationally.
Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan high commissioner to India, was summoned by foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, who issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack.
India had earlier rejected Pakistan's statement which said it "strongly rejects any insinuation by elements in the Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to the State of Pakistan without investigations".
Gokhake also met around 25 heads of missions based in New Delhi from United Nation P5 countries, South Asian countries and Japan, Germany and Republic of Korea.
Sources said all envoys were informed in detail about Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s role in Thursday’s terrorist attack. They were also told about India's constant demand that Pakistan stop financing terror outfits.
Gokhale also highlighted how Pakistan was using terrorism as an instrument of its state policy, the sources said, adding that the meeting also put across India's demand for immediate and verifiable action against JeM chief Masood Azhar.
India's diplomatic ways to corner Pakistan seem to be going from strength to strength, as US National Security Adviser John Bolton spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and conveyed US's support to India. Earlier in the day, US in a statement came down heavily on Pakistan and asked it to “end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil.”
After the Uri attack that left 19 soldiers dead in September 2016, India along with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka had boycotted the SAARC summit in Islamabad.
