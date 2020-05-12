India Supplies 580 Tons of Food Aid to Maldives During Ramadan
India provided assurance to its neighbouring Island country Maldives that it will continue to send essential supplies of rice, wheat flour and sugar despite the coronavirus lockdowns and logistical difficulties.
India provided assurance to its neighbouring Island country Maldives that it will continue to send essential supplies of rice, wheat flour and sugar despite the coronavirus lockdowns and logistical difficulties. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]