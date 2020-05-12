INDIA

1-MIN READ

India Supplies 580 Tons of Food Aid to Maldives During Ramadan

India Supplies 580 Tons of Food Aid to Maldives During Ramadan

India provided assurance to its neighbouring Island country Maldives that it will continue to send essential supplies of rice, wheat flour and sugar despite the coronavirus lockdowns and logistical difficulties.

[caption id="attachment_2616639" align="alignnone" width="875"]

India provided assurance to its neighbouring Island country Maldives that it will continue to send essential supplies of rice, wheat flour and sugar despite the coronavirus lockdowns and logistical difficulties. (Image: Special Arrangement)
India provided assurance to its neighbouring Island country Maldives that it will continue to send essential supplies of rice, wheat flour and sugar despite the coronavirus lockdowns and logistical difficulties. (Image: Special Arrangement)

[caption id="attachment_2616647" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Reportedly, India will 580 tonnes of food supplies to Maldives as assistance in fight against COVID-19. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Reportedly, India will 580 tonnes of food supplies to the Maldives as assistance in the fight against COVID-19. (Image: Special Arrangement)

[caption id="attachment_2616651" align="alignnone" width="875"]

India -- as part of the Mission Sagar -- will send 600 tonnes of food items to the Maldives via Indian Naval Ship Kesari amid the coronavirus crisis.
India -- as part of the Mission Sagar -- will send 600 tonnes of food items to the Maldives via Indian Naval Ship Kesari amid the coronavirus crisis.

[caption id="attachment_2616633" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Food supplies to Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Food supplies to the Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)

[caption id="attachment_2616643" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Food supplies to Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Food supplies to the Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)

[caption id="attachment_2616645" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Food supplies to Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Food supplies to the Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)

[caption id="attachment_2616635" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Food supplies to Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Food supplies to the Maldives are being transported to the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)

[caption id="attachment_2616641" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Food supplies to Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Food supplies to the Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)

[caption id="attachment_2616649" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Food supplies to Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Food supplies to the Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)

[caption id="attachment_2616653" align="alignnone" width="345"]

Food supplies to Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Food supplies to the Maldives are being loaded at the Tuticorin Port in India. (Image: Special Arrangement)

