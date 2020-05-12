INDIA

1-MIN READ

India Suspends 39 Import Licenses for Refined Palmolein, Say Govt Sources

Image for representation only.

Image for representation only.

India, the world’s biggest importer of edible oil, put refined palm oil and palmolein on a list of restricted items on January 8, although New Delhi later issued licences to import more than 1.1 million tonnes of refined palmolein.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
India has suspended 39 licenses to import refined palm oil after a surge in duty-free imports from neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh which are not key producers of palm oil, government and trade sources said.

“All these 39 licences for import of refined palm oil will be immediately put under suspension,” a government circular seen by Reuters on Monday said.

India, the world's biggest importer of edible oil, put refined palm oil and palmolein on a list of restricted items on January 8, although New Delhi later issued licences to import more than 1.1 million tonnes of refined palmolein.

