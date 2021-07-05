India, Sweden Come Together for 52nd Almedalen Week to Discuss 'Future Urbanisms'. Here's How to Watch

India and Sweden will be collaboratively hosting a series of seminars starting Monday as part of the 52nd Almedalen Week, Sweden’s marquee annual event.

“The world’s largest meeting place’ to discuss global, sustainability and societal issues, innovation and sustainability stakeholders from India and Sweden are set for Engaging India at Almedalen 2021: Future Urbanisms," said a statement.

The focus will be on co-thinking new approaches and ideas to foster collaboration in a changing pandemic-impacted world, especially on next-gen innovation, sustainability, climate, clean energy and industry transition to meet global climate action goals.

The seminar series will begin with an opening interview with India’s Ambassador to Sweden H.E. Tanmaya Lal from the Almedalen Park.

Uday Shankar, President of FICCI, will be delivering the key note address. Sweden’s Ambassador to India H.E. Klas Molin will be delivering the closing address on the day-long seminar series.

The seminar speakers include the Head of Secretariat at Leadership Group for Industry Transition on Climate Action (LeadIT), Head of Sweden’s Office of Science and Innovation, New Delhi, academia from Uppsala University, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Stockholm School of Economics & Stockholm Environment Institute, and corporates and sector experts from Deloitte India, Beckn, E-Gov Foundation, Bridge Network, and Open Invention Network.

Speakers also include founders from start-ups working on concepts of clean energy, mobility and circularity including Avishkar Hyperloop, Spowdi AB and Pravaig Dynamics.

Here is how you can watch the seminars:

Seminar 1: Co-thinking Urbanisation, Technology & Sustainability in a Changing World

Seminar 2: New Energy Systems for the People - Lessons, Insights and Models from India & Sweden

Seminar 3: SDGs & Industry 4.0: Creating a New Purpose Economy

Seminar 4: Towards a Zero City - What the world can learn from Indian ‘Sunya’ and Swedish ‘Lagom’

https://youtu.be/JOVYPLmfzLc

