India Tells Citizens to Leave Kharkiv at Any Cost; Russia Says World War III Would be Nuclear | Key Updates

At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, in the last 24 hours and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, in an urgent advisory issued on Wednesday evening, asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately as Russia intensified shelling.

The embassy said they were releasing the advisory “for their safety and security" as missile attacks hit the centre of the city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.

Here are the top developments of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in which more than 2,000 civilians have been killed and hospitals, kindergartens and homes have been destroyed, according to the Ukrainian emergency service.

PM Modi Speaks to Putin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the issue of safe evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine. Wednesday’s conversation was the second between the two leaders after Russia invaded Ukraine seven days ago. According to the news agency ANI, Modi and Putin reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv, where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas.

India Tells Citizens to Leave Kharkiv Immediately: The Indian embassy asked all Indian nationals on Wednesday to leave Kharkiv, Ukraine immediately due to heavy shelling amid war situation with Russia. The embassy said they were releasing the advisory “for their safety and security". The Indian nationals have been asked to proceed to Pesochyn, Babai and Bezlyudovka “as soon as possible". The embassy has said the Indian nationals must make their move by 6pm Ukrainian time on Wednesday itself.

Indian Advisory to Leave Kharkiv Based on Russian Input: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that during the last 24 hours, six flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 15 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 3,352. Humanitarian aid is being sent to Ukraine, he said, adding that the Indian advisory to leave Kharkiv is based on Russian input.

Russia Says World War III Would be Nuclear: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said warned that a third World War, should it break out, will be “nuclear and devastating", amid spiralling tensions with the West over Moscow’s ongoing massive military operation against Ukraine. “A third World War would be a devastating nuclear war, Russia’s longtime top diplomat said in an interview to the Al Jazeera television channel, according to state-owned TASS news agency.

498 Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine Conflict: Russia said on Wednesday that 498 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine, its first announced death toll since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country last week. “Four hundred and ninety-eight Russian servicemen have died in the line of duty," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement broadcast on state television, adding that “1,597 of our comrades have been wounded."

UK PM Urges UN to Vote Against Russian Invasion: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and urged UN unanimity to condemn his invasion of Ukraine. His comments came in parliament, where MPs gave a standing ovation to Ukraine’s ambassador in attendance. Johnson wore a UK-Ukraine flag pin, and many lawmakers wore clothing in Ukraine’s blue and yellow colours.

EU Excludes 7 Russian Banks from SWIFT Under Sanctions: The European Union said it was excluding seven Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, but stopped short of including those handling energy payments, in the latest sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s second-largest bank VTB (VTBR.MM), Bank Otrkitie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank (PSKBI.MM), Bank Rossiya, Sovcombank and VEB will each be given 10 days to wind-down their SWIFT operations, the EU said in its official journal.

(With inputs from agencies)

