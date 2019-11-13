India Terms as 'Fake' Reports in Bangla Media of PM Congratulating CJI Over Ayodhya Ruling

New Delhi: India on Wednesday termed as "malicious" and "fake" reports circulating in a section of the Bangladeshi media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi over the Ayodhya verdict.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar condemned those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake news, saying it was an attempt to undermine friendship between people of India and Bangladesh.

"We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh," Kumar tweeted.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, in a statement, too said the letter is completely fake.

"It has come to the notice of the High Commission that a letter said to have been written by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Chief Justice of India is being circulated in the local media," the High Commission said.

"This letter is completely fake and malicious. It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony," it said.

The High Commission said it was "most egregious" and "wrong" on part of those who are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create misunderstanding about India in the public domain.

A section of the media in Bangladesh reported that Modi congratulated the Chief Justice of India over the Ayodhya verdict.

The Supreme Court on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the holy town.

