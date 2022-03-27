India Test-fires MRSAM-Army Missile System Off Odisha Coast

India on Sunday test-fired an Army version of the medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM) from Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha, DRDO said. The missile was test-fired at 10.30 AM validating long-range parameters, it said.

“MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit," Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tweeted.

https://twitter.com/DRDO_India/status/1507976736813637637

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.