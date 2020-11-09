News18 Logo

India To Be Key Driver Of Global Oil Demand In Coming Decades - Oil Minister

NEW DELHI: India’s fuel demand has almost recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels and the nation will experience the fastest growth in energy consumption among all large economies in the coming decades, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

In October local sales of gasoline, gasoil and cooking gas in India, the world’s third biggest oil consumer and importer, rose from year-ago levels, Pradhan said oil conference ADIPEC.

He said India’s share of global energy consumption was set to rise from the current 7% to 12% by 2050.

  • First Published: November 09, 2020, 18:31 IST
