Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

India to Become $5 Trillion Economy by 2024, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The last five years were of the detoxification of the economy and in the next five years, a series of reforms will be taken to make it one of the most powerful economies of the world, Amit Shah said.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India to Become $5 Trillion Economy by 2024, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: RSTV/PTI)

Mumbai: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed hope that by 2024, India would become USD 5 trillion economy and be placed among the top five global economies.

The last five years were of the detoxification of the economy and in the next five years, a series of reforms will be taken to make it one of the most powerful economies of the world, Shah said.

India is already a destination of global companies due to its huge market and FDI is at record level today, the minister said.

"In 2014, in the list of world economy, we stood at 11th with the size of economy at USD 2 trillion. And after five years, today we have moved from 11 number to 7 and have reached USD 2.9 trillion and I have full confidence that by 2024, we will achieve the target of USD 5 trillion," he said here at an event of the Economic Times.

On ease of doing business ranking, he expressed confidence that india's rank will be within top 30th before 2024.

"India was at the rank of 142 in 2014, but in the last five years we jumped to 77 and by 2024, India will be somewhere at the rank of 30," Shah said.

India is a global investment destination and industry should not lose confidence simply because of temporary growth slowdown, the minister noted.

"Indian economy and markets will emerge stronger from this because of the decisive, bold leadership that India is currently under.

"While growth has slowed down, the pace of reforms has not. Making India a USD 5 trillion economy is a shared responsibility between the government and the private sector," Shah said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram