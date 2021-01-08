India To Chair 3 Key Committees of UN Security Council, Says Ambassador TS Tirumurti

The Ambassador of India to UN TS Tirumurti took to Twitter on Friday to announce that India will be chairing three important committees of the Security Council, which includes the Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counterterrorism Committee, and the Libyan Sanctions Committee.

"Happy to announce that Flag of India #India will be chairing 3 key subsidiary bodies of @UN #SecurityCouncil during #IndiainUNSC (2021-22): Rightwards arrow Taliban sanctions committee, Rightwards arrow #CounterTerrorism committee (for 2022), Rightwards arrow #Libya sanctions committee," TS Tirumurti wrote in the tweet.

Sharing a video along with the tweet, the ambassador said "The Taliban Sanctions Committee, also called the 1988 Sanctions Committee, has always been a high priority for India. Chairing this committee at this juncture will help keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their sponsors, threatening the peace process in Afghanistan,"

"India will also chair the Counterterrorism Committee in 2022, which coincides with the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. The chairing of this committee has a special resonance for India, which has not only been at the forefront of fighting terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism but has also been one of its biggest victims," he further added.

Along with this, India will also be chairing the Libya Sanctions Committee which implements the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya, an assets freeze, a travel ban, measures on illicit export of petroleum, etc.