English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India to Construct 'State-of-the-Art' Passenger Terminal Building for Kartarpur Corridor
The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) has reportedly been entrusted with the construction and has been directed to complete the work before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019.
Proposed design of the passenger terminal building for the Kartarpur corridor (News18)
Loading...
New Delhi: India will construct a "state-of-the-art" passenger terminal building for the Kartarpur corridor at a cost of Rs 190 crore, officials said Saturday.
The passenger terminal building (PTB) complex will have all the necessary passenger amenities to facilitate pilgrims intending to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, located across the border in Pakistan.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a detailed plan for construction of a "state-of-the-art" PTB complex at the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, an official at the ministry said.
The approval came following the cabinet decision in November 2018 to develop the Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district in Punjab to the International Border.
The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), which is mandated to build and operate integrated check posts along the land borders of the country, has reportedly been entrusted with this work and has been directed to complete the work on a fast track basis, before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019.
The design and quality parameters have been prepared keeping in view the aspirations and religious sentiments of the followers of Guru Nanak Dev, the official said.
Fifty acres of land has been identified for the purpose and will be developed in two phases.
"Phase 1 will be developed over 15 acres for which the process of land acquisition has already commenced," another official said.
The PTB complex to be developed in the first phase is proposed to have a fully air-conditioned building of approximately 21,650 sq metres built-up area.
The PTB complex is expected to be constructed at a cost of Rs 190 crore, the official said.
The design of the PTB complex has been inspired by the symbol 'Khanda' which represents values of oneness and humanity, he said.
The disabled-friendly building will display murals and photographs based on rich Indian cultural values with eye soothing landscaping.
It will have adequate immigration and customs clearance facilities to process the smooth movement of approximately 5,000 pilgrims per day, the official said, adding that the complex will have open areas for kiosks, cloakrooms and adequate parking space.
The passage up to the zero point on the International border will be covered
In addition, a 300-feet-high monumental flagpole bearing the tricolour will be erected at the International Border, the official said.
The phase II will cover development of a visitors gallery, a hospital, accommodation for pilgrims and expanded amenities.
The passenger terminal building (PTB) complex will have all the necessary passenger amenities to facilitate pilgrims intending to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, located across the border in Pakistan.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a detailed plan for construction of a "state-of-the-art" PTB complex at the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, an official at the ministry said.
The approval came following the cabinet decision in November 2018 to develop the Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district in Punjab to the International Border.
The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), which is mandated to build and operate integrated check posts along the land borders of the country, has reportedly been entrusted with this work and has been directed to complete the work on a fast track basis, before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019.
The design and quality parameters have been prepared keeping in view the aspirations and religious sentiments of the followers of Guru Nanak Dev, the official said.
Fifty acres of land has been identified for the purpose and will be developed in two phases.
"Phase 1 will be developed over 15 acres for which the process of land acquisition has already commenced," another official said.
The PTB complex to be developed in the first phase is proposed to have a fully air-conditioned building of approximately 21,650 sq metres built-up area.
The PTB complex is expected to be constructed at a cost of Rs 190 crore, the official said.
The design of the PTB complex has been inspired by the symbol 'Khanda' which represents values of oneness and humanity, he said.
The disabled-friendly building will display murals and photographs based on rich Indian cultural values with eye soothing landscaping.
It will have adequate immigration and customs clearance facilities to process the smooth movement of approximately 5,000 pilgrims per day, the official said, adding that the complex will have open areas for kiosks, cloakrooms and adequate parking space.
The passage up to the zero point on the International border will be covered
In addition, a 300-feet-high monumental flagpole bearing the tricolour will be erected at the International Border, the official said.
The phase II will cover development of a visitors gallery, a hospital, accommodation for pilgrims and expanded amenities.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BCCI Providing 'Whereabouts' of Cricketers to WADA Since 2017
- Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- Dhoni and Jadeja Produce a Stunning Run Out to Dismiss Maxwell in 3rd ODI
- YouTube to Warn Viewers When They're Watching Fake News
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results