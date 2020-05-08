INDIA

1-MIN READ

India to Embark on Second Leg of 'Vande Bharat Mission' from May 15, Say Sources

A total of 64 flights carrying approximately 15,000 returnees from 12 countries are expected to land at 14 airports across India from May 7 to 15 as part of phase one of the mission, they said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
India will expand from next week its mega mission to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad by including countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Germany, Spain and Thailand, official sources said on Friday.

They said stranded Indians in central Asia as well as in various European countries will be brought back home under the second phase of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' beginning May 15.


A total of 64 flights carrying approximately 15,000 returnees from 12 countries are expected to land at 14 airports across India from May 7 to 15 as part of phase one of the mission, they said.


Sources said Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa set sail on Friday afternoon from Male to Kochi with approximately 700 returnees on board.

