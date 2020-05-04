Indians Stranded Abroad to be Evacuated in a Phased Manner From May 7, Says Centre

New Delhi: The evacuation of lakhs of Indian citizens stranded abroad because of the lockdown will begin from May 7 in a phased manner, the central government said on Monday, in what is touted to be one of the biggest such operations ever.

The government said that the return of Indian nationals would be arranged by both aircraft and naval ships and a standard operating procedure has been prepared. The government had banned all international flights to India on March 22 to control the spread of coronavirus.

For air travel, non-scheduled commercial flights will be arranged and this facility would be made available on a payment-basis, said the government. This is a change from the earlier procedure as the government had paid for the evacuation of Indian nationals abroad before the lockdown.

It comes after a major controversy over migrant workers being made to pay the train fare for their return to rural homes.

The government’s official guidelines say all passengers will be screened before they are allowed to board flights for their return, and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

Once they reach their destination, they would also have to download the government's contract tracing Aarogya Setu app.

“Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government,” the government said.

After the 14-day institutional quarantine is over, everyone would also have to undergo a Covid-19 test and further action would be taken according to health protocols, it added.

It is not immediately clear how many Indians the government plans to bring back home.

Sources have said that priority will be to evacuate the Indians from the Gulf nations following which the government will try to bring back those stranded in Europe and other parts of the globe. Around 8 million Indians live in the Gulf countries.

According to the government, Indian Embassies and High Commissions abroad are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens who are to be brought back. State governments have also been asked to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states.

