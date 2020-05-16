INDIA

1-MIN READ

India to Export Non-Medical, Non-Surgical Masks Worth $1 Billion in Next 3 Months: AEPC

Image for representation. (AP Photo)

Image for representation. (AP Photo)

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Saturday issued a notification amending the export policy to allow the export of non-medical and non-surgical masks of all types including cotton, silk, wool and knitted.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 10:52 PM IST
Apparel Export Promotion Council on Saturday said it will ensure exports of non-medical and non-surgical masks worth USD 1 billion in next three months, after the government eased restrictions on outbound shipments of these products.

Apparel Export Promotion Council on Saturday said it will ensure exports of non-medical and non-surgical masks worth USD 1 billion in next three months, after the government eased restrictions on outbound shipments of these products.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said the decision will further boost the production of masks in the country.

"There is a huge opportunity for Indian Apparel manufacturers for export of such masks," AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said, adding that there is a huge demand for the export of these products and the council has already identified the international markets for these non-medical and non-surgical masks.

"The Council assures the government that it will ensure exports of these items to the tune of USD 1 billion within the next three months," Sakthivel added.

