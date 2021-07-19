India to Get 7.5 Million Moderna Vaccine Doses from COVAX After Indemnity Clearance: WHO Sources

India will get 7.5 million Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX facility as a grant, sources in the World Health Organisation told CNN-News18.

The supply is subject to the clearance of the indemnity clause.

India so far has not given any manufacturer of Covid-19 vaccine indemnity or legal protection against the costs of compensation in case of any severe adverse event post-immunisation, including death.

The government is working actively with manufacturers to import the Moderna vaccine in India. “There are contractual understandings to be developed and the government is pursuing it," a senior government official told CNN-News18.

The drug regulatory body in India, DCGI, gave emergency approval to Moderna’s Covid vaccine earlier on June 29, making it the fourth jab to obtain the permission. However, since then, Covid-19 vaccine donations to India from the United States have been held up.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin; locally-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine by the Serum Institute of Pune, Covishield, and Russia’s Sputnik vaccines had previously received the nod and are being administered to the public.

The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to vaccines. It is directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the WHO.

The Moderna vaccine had an efficacy rate of 94.1 per cent in preliminary clinical trials and the real-world effectiveness of this jab has been measured at over 90 per cent. The vaccine makers have also said that it provides protection against the newer variants of the novel coronavirus.

