1-min read

India to Get S-400 Air Defence Missile Systems from Russia by 2025 as Production Begins

The S-400, an upgraded version of the S-300, had previously only been available to the Russian defence forces. It is manufactured by Almaz-Antey and has been in service in Russia since 2007.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
India to Get S-400 Air Defence Missile Systems from Russia by 2025 as Production Begins
File Photo of the S-400 Air Defence Missile Systems. (Photo: Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin)

New Delhi: Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin on Friday said all S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India by 2025. The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started, he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia on March 22 and March 23 to attend a meeting of the Russia-Indian-China trilateral.

