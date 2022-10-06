India to Hoist Tallest Tricolour, Higher than Pakistan Flag, at Wagah-Attari Border

The country’s tallest flag at 418 feet is set to be installed on the Attari border in Punjab, by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a move that may reignite a flag war with Pakistan.

The NHAI has hired a contractor after getting the approval from the central and the state governments, an NHAI official said, as per a report by the Hindustan Times, and while the location of the flag is yet to be decided, the official said that so far there were no plans to remove the current flag. The work is likely to be completed in a month, the official added.

The present 360-feet high flag was installed in March 2017 at a cost of Rs 3.5-crore to which Pakistan had hoisted a taller flag at the Wagah check post in the same year. The new Tricolour will be 18 feet longer than Pakistani flag.

The NHAI, which is carrying out beautification and plantation work outside the Swarna Jayanti Dwar of the joint check-post (JCP) in Attari near the zero line, had in 2021 written to the Union home ministry seeking permission to increase the height, as per an earlier report by the Hindustan Times.

“We have approved the contract and the work for the flag’s installation will begin probably in 15-20 days. The location of installing the flag is not yet decided, but as per the suggestion of Border Security Force (BSF) officials, it is most likely to be nearer the spectators’ gallery of the joint check post (JCP). The present Indian flag is not properly visible to the people coming for witnessing the Beating Retreat ceremony due to the height of the gallery’s building,” the NHAI official told Hindustan Times.

“So far they have no plan to replace or remove the present flag. The decision regarding the replacement or removal may be taken after the new flag is set up. The work of the project is likely to be completed in one month,” he said.

NHAI’s engineering wing in-charge Yogesh Yadav said the project work will be supervised by project director Sunil Yadav. “The new flag, once installed, will be the tallest in India,” he said.

“Many spectators had been demanding to increase the height of our national flag, which looks smaller than the Pakistani flag. With the installation of the new flag, spectators will have no complaint, but a cheerful mood,” a BSF official who wished to remain unnamed, was quoted as saying in the report.

The NHAI has been working on the beautification of the border in Punjab, which is attracts tourists from across the world. Two selfie points were set up recently, which also allow spectators to witness the daily military drill at the border through big screens.

Presently, Belagavi or Belgaum Fort in Kote Kere, Karnataka, has the tallest Indian flagpole measuring 361 feet.

